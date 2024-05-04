UP: Station Master dozes off on duty, makes express train wait for half an hour

The Patna-Kota Express train waited for a green signal for about half an hour at Udi Mor Road station near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on May 3 as the station master fell asleep on duty.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Agra Division, under which the station falls, has asked the station master to explain the reason for negligence which could have resulted in an untoward incident.

"We have issued a charge sheet to the station master and disciplinary action is being taken," Agra Railway Division PRO Prashasti Srivastava told PTI.