UP: Tensions escalate in Barabanki, Mau districts after Bareilly clashes; forces deployed

Tensions escalated in Barabanki and Mau districts as protests over the "I Love Muhammad" campaign turned violent in Bareilly with police carrying out overnight house-to-house raids to nab the culprits and arresting a prominent cleric.

Officials said on Saturday that security forces have been deployed in strength and social media was being closely monitored to keep the situation under control.

On Friday night, following the clashes in Bareilly, tension erupted in Faizullaganj village in Barabanki district, located adjacent to the state capital, Lucknow, after a banner with the words "I Love Muhammad" was torn down.

One side alleged that a local watchman named Dhanni broke the rope with a stick and brought down the banner. Following this incident, members of one community gathered at the scene and expressed their displeasure.

Members of the other community also began gathering, creating a tense atmosphere in the village.

Dhanni's house was reportedly vandalised by some youths. Upon receiving the information, the police immediately swung into action. The additional superintendent of police and the circle officer arrived at the scene, and police from several police stations were called to the village.

Dhanni's wife alleged that some people broke into the house, vandalised it and stole belongings. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera installed at a nearby mosque. The footage reportedly shows Dhanni using a stick to topple the banner. Police have seized the video and launched an investigation.

Ajay Singh, the superintendent of police (SP)'s public relations officer, stated that a dispute had arisen over the removal of a banner, but peace has now been restored at the scene.

In Mau district, some people took out a procession chanting "I Love Muhammad" in the Nai Bazaar area after Friday prayers. Police chased them away with batons. A video of the entire incident was circulated on social media.