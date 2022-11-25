UP to hold attendance audit of girl students

The Uttar Pradesh government has planned an attendance audit of girl students in state-run schools in order to check the drop-out rate.



The audit will be carried out among girl students in government primary and upper primary schools.



The state basic education department will carry out the exercise on the last Saturday of every month and such girls, who are usually absent, would be identified. Teachers will then visit the family to ascertain the reasons so that these girl students can be brought back to school.



Vijay Kiran Anand, director general, school education, in a letter to all district magistrates, said, "The idea is to minimise the number of girl dropouts. There is no problem with their enrolment. But it is the dropout rate of girl students that needs to be addressed. A list of such girls should be prepared and their parents should be contacted so that all the girls may be encouraged to come back to the school daily."