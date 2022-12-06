UP: Train passenger allotted seats that do not exist

He and his brother were allotted different seats later.



The TTE also told him that another coach had 75 seats but the one that Shukla was allotted had only 73.



"As the server shows 75 seats in the coach, 75 people are allotted seats there. The TTE also said that he has been facing the brunt of passengers who shout and hurl abuses at him," Shukla added.



Taking note of the tech glitch, Ashish Singh, station director of the Charbagh railway station, said: "This problem has been brought to our attention. We have relayed the information to the Centre for Railway Information Systems, responsible for maintaining a majority of key information systems of Indian Railways. If the problem persists, we will look into it."