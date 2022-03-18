UP woman accuses husband of selling her to recover poll money

According to the complaint, the woman, who runs a clinic, alleged that her husband did not take her to the counting station on March 10.



"Hours after counting ended, a friend of my husband came over to the house and told me my husband had sent him to me and that I should give in to his advances. When I told my husband, he misbehaved and thrashed me instead. He told me that because I lost the election and he invested a lot of money in my campaign, he would have to sell me to people to recover the money. The next day, I complained to relatives of my husband. They also abused me," the woman said in her statement.



On the basis of the complaint, the police lodged a case under Sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault, or wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC against the accused.