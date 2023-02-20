Upendra Kushwaha resigns from JD-U, announces new party

"I have requested the Chairman of Bihar Vidhan Parishad to give me the time so that I can hand over the resignation letter to him. As far as the primary membership of the party is concerned, I have informed the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and national President Lalan Singh (that I am quitting)," Kushwaha said.



Kushwaha also announced the launch of a new political party, the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.



"When I merged my party RLSP (Rashtriya Lok Samta Party) in the JD-U, the initial period in the party was good. Nitish Kumar then announced to hand over his political legacy to (RJD leader) Tejashwi Yadav in 2025. I informed him that it would deeply hurt the JD-U. The party will be destroyed after Tejashwi Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar but he ignored my suggestion. I do not want the boat of JD-U to sink but Nitish Kumar has scuttled it," he said.