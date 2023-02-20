Uproar in Haryana Assembly, Cong members raise slogans, demand Sandeep Singh's resignation

The Haryana Assembly witnessed an uproar on Monday as slogan-shouting Congress members demanded resignation of minister Sandeep Singh over a sexual harassment case, but Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asserted that his minister won't be asked to resign.

The CM got up and thumping the desk said "Istafa Nahi Lenge, Nahi Lenge, Nahi Lenge" (won't seek his resignation), prompting the opposition party benches to raise "shame shame" slogans.

Singh, who currently holds charge of the Printing and Stationery Department, was not present in the House. His sports portfolio was taken away after an alleged case of sexual harassment against him was filed by a junior athletics coach.