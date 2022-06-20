UP's Purvanchal Expressway gets only half of expected traffic

Three reasons are the non-completion of the Lucknow Outer Ring Road, the incomplete bridge on Ganga at Buxar Bihar, and the high toll for heavy vehicles.



These three reasons are limiting the traffic from using the new expressway.



According to UPEIDA sources, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed that the Lucknow Ring Road and the bridge near Buxar will be ready by December 2022.



The UPEIDA is also considering reducing the toll price on heavy vehicles as it is almost 20 per cent more than the toll levied by NHAI on the National Highways.