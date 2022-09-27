UP's Yamuna Expressway Authority paid for land unavailable on record: CAG report

Uttar Pradesh government's Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) had purchased a land parcel in Gautam Buddh Nagar in 2015 but not verifying land records led to a loss of Rs 2.71 crore, a CAG report has revealed.

Further, the YEIDA also incurred an expenditure of Rs 0.10 crore as stamp duty on purchase of the land against an area not available in records, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG)'s compliance audit report for the year ended March 2020 revealed.



The report, tabled recently in the UP assembly and accessed by PTI, states that the UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited had requested (June 2012) YEIDA to allot 75 acre (30.3514 hectare) land in village Jahangirpur in Gautam Buddh Nagar near the Yamuna Expressway for the construction of 765 KV sub-station.



A proposal for acquisition of land for sub-station was initiated (September 2012) by YEIDA officials which was approved the same month by its then chief executive officer (CEO).