UPSC aspirant ends life by jumping from 8th floor of building in Thane

The official said that according to the man's friends, he might have been depressed as he could not clear the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam and hence took the extreme step.

The man jumped from his house located on the eighth floor of a housing complex and fell on the ground. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, he said.

The police found a suicide note in his house in which he stated, "It's difficult for me to survive in this world, sorry to my parents, brothers and everyone. I couldn't fulfil the very high hopes, I loved them and nobody is responsible for my death."

The body was sent to a government hospital for post-mortem.

The Vartak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death, the official said.