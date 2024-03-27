Civil services: 5-8 years of prep 'waste of youthful energy', says Sanjeev Sanyal

Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) member Sanjeev Sanyal has said five-eight years of preparation for the civil services examination by lakhs of students is a "waste of youthful energy".

Sanyal said one should only attempt UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) or other such examinations if one wants to become an administrator.

"As mentioned, it (is) perfectly fine to attempt the UPSC or other such exams, but only if the person wants to be an administrator. The problem is that lakhs of people are spending 5-8 years repeatedly doing this exam as a 'way of life'. This is such a waste of youthful energy," Sanyal said in a series of posts on social media platform X.

Sanyal further said it may come as a surprise, but claimed his view is shared by most bureaucrats, who cleared the exam at some point.