Upset over video made by UP cop's brother, medical students protest

"Someone from the crowd called the police, who arrived at the college and picked up a few students," said one of the students.



The students alleged that when they reached the police station to meet their friends, police used force to disperse the crowd.



Dr R.C. Gupta, principal LLRM, told reporters, "The students were annoyed with the fact that their video was made and rather than apologising, the accused called his brother who is in the police department. We have filed a complaint with police and they have assured us proper action."