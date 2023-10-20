Upset with ethnic conflict, many may not celebrate Manipur's biggest societal fest

Owing to the unceasing ethnic strife besetting Manipur, 'Ningol Chakkouba', the biggest festival of Manipuri women, may not be celebrated in earnest as many individuals and local organisations in the state have decided not to celebrate the Chakkouba this year.

Hordes of Meitei civil bodies of the state also appealed to forgo the festival that falls on 15 November taking into account the unstable state of affairs triggered by the violence.

On Chakkouba day, an age-old festival, Meitei women, particularly the married ones, in their best traditional attires, move to their natal homes and enjoy multi-dishes with their parents and siblings. With simple gifts and blessings given by their parents and brothers, the Ningols (women) return home with high spirits.

Programmes like music concerts, Shumang Leela (courtyard theatre) and others are also organised on Chakkouba day.

The festival has encompassed other communities over the last few decades, standing as a testimony of love, unity and integration in the state.