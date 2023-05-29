Iqbal, author of 'Saare jahan se achha', taken off DU syllabus; 'RSS takeover' say faculty

Delhi University's Academic Council passed a motion on Friday, 26 May, to remove a chapter on poet Muhammad Iqbal from its political science syllabus.

Born in 1877 in Sialkot, now in Pakistan, the popular Urdu and Persian poet is best remembered as author of the song 'Saare jahan se achha... (Better than anyplace in the world... is our Hindustan]'—once an anthem of revolt against the British Raj, a truncated rendition of this notable patriotic song is still often heard in military drills by the Indian Armed Forces.

Iqbal is often credited with "giving birth to the idea of Pakistan". In 1930, at the annual session of the Muslim League, Iqbal had said that the Muslims of north-western India should demand a separate 'identity'.

The Academic Council of DU, comprising 100 members, passed the motion to remove discussion of Iqbal from the chapter 'Modern Indian Political Thought', part of the sixth semester syllabus towards the Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree in political science. The chapter included Iqbal alongside other thinkers such as Raja Ram Mohan Roy, Pandita Ramabai, Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi and Bhimrao Ambedkar.

"The course has been designed to give students a glimpse into the richness and diversity within the Indian political thought," the syllabus mentions.