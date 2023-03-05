Urination incident in American Airlines New York-Delhi flight; police says legal action being taken

An inebriated Indian student in an American Airlines flight from New York to Delhi allegedly urinated and soiled a male co-passenger on Saturday, with Delhi Police saying necessary legal action is being taken on the basis of a complaint from the airline.

The airline has submitted a report about the incident to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The airline seems to have handled the situation professionally and have taken all appropriate action, a senior official at the regulator told PTI.

The incident happened in flight AA292 which landed at the Delhi airport at 9.50 pm on Saturday.