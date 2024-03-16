US authorities probe Adani Group for potential cases of bribery

Challenges await the Adani Group as US authorities have widened an ongoing probe to check if "entities or persons" linked to the multinational conglomerate company, including its founder Gautam Adani, were involved in bribing officials in India for favourable treatment in relation to an energy project, Bloomberg News reported.

Media reports say the Adani probe is now at an advanced stage, and the US department of justice (DoJ) can choose to pursue its investigations without notifying the parties involved. As per reports, US law allows federal prosecutors to probe international corruption allegations if they involve links to American investors or markets.

According to the Bloomberg report, Adani Group in an emailed statement said: “We are not aware of any investigation against our chairman. As a business group that operates with the highest standards of governance, we are subject to and fully compliant with anti-corruption and anti-bribery laws in India and other countries,” the statement reads.

The US attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York and the DoJ's fraud unit in Washington are also probing Indian renewable energy company Azure Power Global Ltd. said people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported. However, the investigators have so refused to comment on the matter.

According to information, Azure, Adani Group and its chairman haven’t been charged with wrongdoing by DoJ yet, and investigations don’t always lead to prosecutions.