US-bound students advised to be careful what they post online

Students planning to go to the United States for higher education should be careful about what they post on social media or what they communicate with others, say educational consultants.

The students who discuss job opportunities with friends, relatives or others come under the scanner of US authorities.

A few days ago as many as 21 Telugu students were deported from the United States, sending concern among the Indian community.

The students who arrived from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana were deported by the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) for violating immigration norms for technical violation.