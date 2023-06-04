US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives in India on two-day visit

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Austin are set to discuss in their talks on Monday the General Electric's proposal to share technology with India for fighter jet engines and New Delhi's plan to procure 30 MQ-9B armed drones at a cost of over USD 3 billion from US defence major General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc, besides other issues, people familiar with the matter said.

India has been looking at manufacturing of jet engines in the country under the framework of technology transfer to power its fighter aircraft.

In June 2016, the US designated India a "Major Defence Partner" paving the way for sharing of critical military equipment and technology.

China's aggressive behaviour in the Indo-Pacific as well as along the Line of Actual Control, and ways to combat the threat of terrorism are also likely to figure in the discussions between Singh and Austin.

The US defence secretary arrived from Singapore. It is Secretary Austin's second visit to India. His previous trip to India was in March 2021.

On Saturday, Austin tweeted that he was deeply saddened by the train accident in Odisha's Balasore.

"Deeply saddened to hear of the tragedy in Balasore. Our hearts go out to our partners in India. I will convey our condolences in person when I meet with senior leaders in India in the coming days," he said.

Replying to the tweet, Singh said: "Deeply touched by your condolences. Thanks for your support. Looking forward to meet you tomorrow."