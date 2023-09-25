US govt readies for potential shutdown as funding impasse continues

With the US government on the brink of a shutdown this week as Congress remains at an impasse on a funding deal, federal departments and agencies have begun the mandatory process of planning to bring non-essential functions to a halt, local media reported.

In October 2021, US President Joe Biden had signed a short-term funding bill after Congress passed the measure, averting a partial government shutdown.

Every department and agency has its own set of plans and procedures in the event of a shutdown. That guidance includes information on how many employees will be furloughed, which employees are essential and will work without pay, how long it will take to wind down operations in the hours before a shutdown, and which activities will come to a halt. Those plans can vary from shutdown to shutdown, CNN reported.

On 22 September, the office of management and budget reminded senior agency officials to update and review shutdown plans.