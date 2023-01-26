Amid row over BBC documentary on Modi, US reiterates support for free press in India

When asked about India banning the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US State Department said that it is high time to highlight the importance of democratic principles like freedom of expression and make it a point around the world as well as in India.

Speaking to reporters, Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said, “We continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles, such as freedom of expression, freedom of religion or belief, as human rights that contribute to the strengthening of our democracies. This is a point we make in our relationships around the world. It’s certainly a point we’ve made in India as well.”