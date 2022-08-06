US singer Mary Millben to attend Independence Day celebrations in India

I am thrilled to finally experience this treasured motherland, celebrate my meaningful relationship with India and Indian communities across the world, and highlight the important democratic alliance between the United States and India during this important observance of India's Independence, Millben said.



As I prepare for my first trip to India, my heart's sentiments echo Dr King's words, to other countries, I may go as a tourist, but to India, I come as a pilgrim,' she said.



Accompanied by Priya Samant, co-founder/CEO of NFT global company Abris.io and a strategic advisor on US-India relations, Millben will also perform in India for the first time, making an appearance at the Indiaspora Global Forum to celebrate 75th year of the country's Independence and 10th year of Indiaspora.



Invited by Indiaspora Founder M R Rangaswami, Millben will open the forum by singing the Indian national anthem and then jointly perform with International piano prodigy Lydian Nadhaswaram on the evening of August 10.