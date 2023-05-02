US spied on India's NSA Ajit Doval: The Washington Post

The US snooping on India's National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval has been revealed in the leak of a Washington document on talks between him and Russia's Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev.

It was not clear from The Washington Post report on the leak that if the intercept was made in India or in Russia.

Reporting on the leaked document on Sunday, the newspaper wrote, "It says that Doval assured Patrushev of India's support for Russia in multilateral venues and that New Delhi was working to ensure the war did not come up during a Group of 20 (G20) meeting chaired by India, despite 'considerable pressure' to do so."

According to the Post, the document said that Doval asserted that India was resisting "pressures" to support West-backed resolutions at the United Nations on Ukraine.



