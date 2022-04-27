'USCIRF report on religious freedom biased against India'

A group of eminent Indian-Americans expressed disappointment over the latest annual report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom and alleged that it is biased against India.

The report recommended to the Biden Administration to designate India, China, Pakistan, Afghanistan and 11 other nations as "country of particular concern" in the context of status of religious freedom.

The recommendations are not binding on the US government.

"The USCIRF's report on India is biased through selection and omissions fuelled by anti-India campaigns in the United States," alleged Khanderao Kand from the Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies(FIIDS), a US-based policy research and awareness institution.

Instead of recognising that India's Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is an act that gives citizenship to refugees who were religiously persecuted from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, it's wrongly projected as an act to take away citizenship, he said.