Ushering in 2023… with trepidation and hope

My mind dies anew

What can I possibly want now

Two days of sky and three days of sky

The crows cry caw and drizzle from the sky

What’s spread over my head is just hope

The water reaches my waist, who hopes against hope in water?

These words from the Bengali poet Joy Goswami seem apt as I reflect on the year gone by. I am reminded that in the Bangla original, the phrase “who hopes against hope” is both homage to and a riff on a line in a devotional song by the 18th century poet Ramprasad Sen. In Bangla, the line plays on the word asha, which, depending on how it is spelt, means ‘hope’ or ‘coming’, and roughly translates as “All that became of the hope of your coming was the coming of hope.”

Could hope be coming? Is hope becoming? When asked if I might write a piece that responded to these questions, I found myself looking into a void. The only place where hope glimmered was in the arts. And so, I reached out to people from whom I draw courage. Who resolutely—with creativity, integrity, even cussedness—continue to do what they do best, be it the making and preserving of films, the writing and publishing of books, the performing of theatre and dance, the studying of society and culture. From whom I learn to see citizenship as the responsible, empathetic, enraged—and engaged—thing it can be. And so, I offered them the question of hope that had felt like such an unstable element when I held it in my hands. Were they hopeful that 2023 might feature news that somehow counterpoises the bigotries and horrors that surround us? Not surprisingly, the instinctive and immediate response was “no!” But what you will find here goes beyond that instinctive, immediate, and dark response. Pushing past the easy answers to look at the difficult questions, finding new reasons to believe in old truths.

SAMPURNA CHATTARJI is a poet, novelist, translator, and poetry editor at Indian Quarterly