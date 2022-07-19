Using wife as ATM amounts to mental harassment: Karnataka HC

The bench stated that the husband had taken Rs 60 lakh from the wife on the pretext of carrying out business. "He had considered her as a cash cow. There is no emotional attachment to her and he has mechanical bonding. Due to the behaviour of the husband, the wife has suffered mental trauma."

"The pain inflicted on the wife by husband in this case could be considered as mental harassment. The family court has failed to consider all these factors. Furthermore, the court has not done cross examination of the petitioner wife and recorded her statements," the bench said.

"Considering the arguments by the wife, divorce is being granted to her," said the court. The bench also underlined that in cases of family dispute, the cruelty allegations must be verified on the merits of the case.