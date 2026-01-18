Uttar Pradesh: 12 detained for offering namaz in vacant house without permission

Police have detained 12 people in a village in Bareilly district for allegedly offering namaz in a vacant house without permission, officials said on Sunday.

The action was taken after a video purportedly showing people offering prayers inside the house surfaced on social media and was brought to the notice of the authorities.

Anshika Verma, SP (South) (Superintendent of Police), said the police took precautionary action after receiving information from residents of Mohammadganj village that a vacant house was allegedly being used as a temporary madrasa for the past several weeks.

“Conducting any new religious activity or gathering without permission is a violation of the law. Strict action will be taken if such activities are repeated,” Verma said, while appealing to people to maintain peace and law and order.