Uttar Pradesh: 12 detained for offering namaz in vacant house without permission
Police say prayers were being held regularly at empty property in Bareilly village; video circulated online
Police have detained 12 people in a village in Bareilly district for allegedly offering namaz in a vacant house without permission, officials said on Sunday.
The action was taken after a video purportedly showing people offering prayers inside the house surfaced on social media and was brought to the notice of the authorities.
Anshika Verma, SP (South) (Superintendent of Police), said the police took precautionary action after receiving information from residents of Mohammadganj village that a vacant house was allegedly being used as a temporary madrasa for the past several weeks.
“Conducting any new religious activity or gathering without permission is a violation of the law. Strict action will be taken if such activities are repeated,” Verma said, while appealing to people to maintain peace and law and order.
Police said the 12 detained persons were challaned under sections related to breach of peace and were later produced before a magistrate, who granted them bail.
Efforts are underway to trace three other persons who are absconding, officials added.
According to police, a preliminary inquiry revealed that the vacant house belongs to one Hanif and was being used temporarily for offering Friday namaz.
No written permission or valid documents could be produced when sought by the authorities, police said.
Officials said some villagers had objected to the prayers being held regularly at the house without permission and informed the police, following which personnel reached the spot and stopped the gathering.
Police said the video circulating online has been taken into account as part of the investigation.
With PTI inputs
