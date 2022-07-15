Uttar Pradesh: 2 journalists shot at in Sonbhadra

Two journalists from leading Hindi newspapers were shot at while they were having tea at a restaurant under Raipur police station in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra district, police said.

The incident took place late Thursday evening and the two journalists were rushed to the BHU Medical College where they were said to be out of danger.

The victims have been identified as Shyam Sundar Pandey and Laddu Pandey, both in their mid-thirties.