Uttar Pradesh: 5 booked for murder over man's inter-faith relationship

Five persons have been booked for kidnapping and murdering a 22-year-old man for having an affair with a 19-year-old girl from a different community.



According to reports, Sunil Kumar had gone missing on Friday evening and the following day, his body was found hanging from a tree with limbs tied and mouth gagged.



The police said that some obscene pictures of the girl had started circulating on social media which may have enraged her family members who wanted to teach the man a lesson.

A purported audio was shared by an unidentified person from the man's mobile late on Friday, in which the victim could be heard "begging for life".