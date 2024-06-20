UP board students to study 10 subjects, 3 languages now

In compliance with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education -- Uttar Pradesh Board -- is set to implement significant changes for classes 9 and 10 starting from the academic session 2025-26, officials said.

As part of the changes prepared, the number of subjects for examination in class 9 will increase from 6 to 10.

The three-language formula will be implemented, making it mandatory for every student to study at least three languages.

The board has sought suggestions from all stakeholders by 29 June to implement these changes in a phased manner for more than 50 lakh students of class 9 and 10 studying in more than 27,000 schools associated with the board.

According to officials, three language formula will be implemented in class 9 from the 2025-26 session and in class 10 from 2026-27. Under this formula, Hindi will be mandatory for all students.