Uttar Pradesh government not to give grant to any new madrassa

Asked about the reason behind this decision, Ansari said that at present 560 madrassas are getting government grants in the state.



"It is a big number. The focus of the government is on providing quality education in madrassas. That is why now no new madrassa will be included in this list," the minister said.



On whether the restriction could be lifted in the future, the minister said, "This is what is now. What will happen later will be seen later."



There are a total of 16,461 madrassas in the state, out of which 560 are receiving government grants.