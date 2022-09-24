Uttar Pradesh govt's apathy leaves this housing scheme in ruins

An official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said, "We have written to the higher authorities to release funds for the same but no one seems interested."



DUDA project officer Shakti Sharan Shrivastava said, "Our work was to allot these houses to beneficiaries. However, Avas Vikas Parishad had not handed over the flats to us. These flats have been almost abandoned."



Over the years, many of the doors and windows have been stolen from these abandoned houses.



The applicants under the scheme have also been running from pillar to post to get their allotment letters but have now given up hope.



"There is no point in getting those houses which are in a dilapidated condition. The doors and windows have been stolen and there are no electrical or sanitary fittings left," said one of the applicants.



Bijnor district magistrate has now taken cognisance of the matter and has written to the construction agency so that the remaining work could be completed and allotted to rightful beneficiaries.