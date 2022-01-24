Uttar Pradesh: Leopard that killed 4 kids, captured

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Katarniaghat range, Akash Deep Badhawan, said that the leopard has been sent for a medical examination by a team of doctors. Thereafter, it will be decided where to keep the animal.



A forest official said the leopard's first kill was a four-year-old boy Aditya on January 17. Two days later, it killed nine-year-old Ramtej. Both attacks took place in Motipur of Katarniaghat range.



Two days later, the leopard struck again and mauled a 12-year-old girl.