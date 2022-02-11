Uttar Pradesh: Muslim girl wins 5 medals in Sanskrit

Daughter of a daily wager, Ghazala is proficient in five languages -- English, Hindi, Urdu, Arabic, and Sanskrit.



Her father passed away when she was in Class 10 and she struggled to continue her education.



"These medals are won not by me but by my brothers -- Shadab and Nayab -- who left school and began working in a garage at the age of 13 and 10 years respectively so that I could continue to study," said Ghazala.