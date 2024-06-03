Uttar Pradesh: Opposition on high alert as counting day looms

On the eve of 'counting day' for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Opposition in Uttar Pradesh appears to be striking a cautious note, with teams of party activists camping outside counting centres to prevent any potential tampering during counting. A delegation of Opposition parties also visited the ECI headquarters Nirvachan Sadan in Delhi on Monday, demanding the election results not be declared before the postal ballots are counted.

In a first, some Opposition parties have actually trained their workers and polling agents on the counting of votes by conducting workshops and similar.

Apart from Opposition parties, farmers' bodies and civil society organisations have also been continuously pressuring the Election Commission of India (ECI) to prevent irregularities during the counting of votes.

Farmers' organisation Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written to the ECI asking it to share accurate details of votes with the public from time to time, so that there is no doubt about the counting of votes, while civil society bodies say the ECI's "altering of data" from time to time has raised questions about the commission's impartiality.

On the other hand, regarding counting of votes, Opposition parties say the work of counting will start only after the reconciliation of Form C17. Despite the scorching heat, Opposition party workers have been stationed outside counting centres in shifts, seemingly unaffected by exit poll predictions.