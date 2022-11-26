Uttar Pradesh: Teacher uses a power drill to punish minor student

They also alleged that the teachers did not inform their superiors about the incident nor did they provide proper treatment and no tetanus injection was given.



As soon as the matter reached senior district officials, BSA Surjit Kumar Singh rushed to the spot and inquired about the matter.



He said, "The instructor is being removed from the school, besides recommendations have been made to terminate him from services. Along with this, a three-member committee has been formed to investigate other aspects like how did the teachers allow the children to go to the library where some work was going on. The panel will also investigate if the child was hurt accidentally."