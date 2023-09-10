Uttar Pradesh to introduce coding and AI curriculum from class 6 onwards

The Uttar Pradesh education department will now teach the basics of coding, computational thinking and artificial intelligence (AI) to over 50 lakh students of Classes 6-8 in around 45,000 state-run schools.

The course will be introduced from the 2024-25 academic session.

Developed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the course will be a part of the science subject.

SCERT has already prepared the books for all three classes that will soon be launched by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Once considered as a skill reserved for tech savvy people, coding and computer programming has now emerged as one of the crucial tools for the development of overall personality of students.

Coding platforms have now become an integral part of learning at the school level. Considering the importance of technology in today’s competitive world, coding has been mandated under NEP-2020 from Class 6 onwards.