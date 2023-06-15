Uttarakhand communal tension: Hindutva mahapanchayat in Purola stayed

The Uttarakhand government informed the state High Court just ahead of the hearing in the case that the Hindu mahapanchayat that was scheduled to be held in Purola by Hindutva organisations on June 15 has been cancelled. Section 144, which bans the assembly of four or more people, is in force till June 19.

The mahapanchayat was called by right-wing groups, mainly the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and the Bajrang Dal, against the right-wing conspiracy theory “love jihad”.

The call for the mahapanchayat had led to a public interest litigation (PIL) being filed first before the Supreme Court and then before the state High Court because of concerns that it would worsen the communal tensions in the state.