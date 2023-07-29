Uttarakhand cops crack Rs 300 cr fraud via 15 Chinese fake apps

Dhingra told police that he had set up a shell company under the name "Hector LendKaro Private Ltd", which served as a front for the illicit operations.



Through this company, the criminals attracted unsuspecting individuals with offers of loans at seemingly attractive low-interest rates, concealing their true sinister intentions.



The shell company collaborated with a network of Chinese loan apps to ensnare borrowers in their scheme.

The fraudulent applications, including RupeeGo, Rupee Here, LoanU, QuickRupee, Punch Money, Grand Loan, DreamLoan, CashMO, Rupee MO, CreditLoan, Lendkar, RockOn, HopeLoan, Lend Now, and Cashfull, were initially available on the Google Play Store.