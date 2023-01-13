Uttarakhand: Dalit man assaulted with burning stick for entering temple in Uttarkashi

A Dalit man has been allegedly assaulted by a group of people and singed with burning sticks when he entered a temple to offer prayers at Salra village in the Mori area of Uttarkashi district, police have said.



The incident took place on January 9 when 22-year-old Ayush, a resident of Bainol village, visited the temple, they said.



According to the victim's complaint to the police, some people belonging to the upper caste assaulted him at the temple, tied him up and singed him with burning sticks throughout the night.