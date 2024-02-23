Uttarakhand: ED summons ex-Cong leader, daughter-in-law in money laundering case

Former Uttarakhand Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat and his daughter-in-law have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation, official sources said Friday, 23 February.

Rawat, 63, is a former forest minister of the state who had quit the BJP ahead of the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly polls and joined the Congress party. He has been asked to depose before the central agency in Dehradun on 29 February and his daughter-in-law Anukriti on 7 March, the sources said.

The agency had raided the premises of Rawat and others on 7 February. It seized Indian and foreign currency notes worth about Rs 1.20 crore, gold and "voluminous" documents during these searches. An official statement issued by the federal agency a day later did not specify what was recovered from where.

The ED probe is directed at Birendra Singh Kandari, a "close associate" of Rawat, Indian Forest Service (IFoS) officer and former DFO Kishan Chand and former forest range officer Brij Bihari Sharma. The ED had said its investigation against these people stemmed from two different FIRs registered in the state.