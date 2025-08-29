Uttarakhand: Fresh cloudbursts batter Chamoli and Rudraprayag, rescue underway

Severe fresh cloudbursts have wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand, leaving two people missing and numerous animals feared trapped under debris, officials reported on Friday.

In Chamoli district’s Dewal tehsil, a cloudburst struck Mopata village, injuring Vikram Singh and his wife, while Tara Singh and his wife remain missing. A cowshed collapsed under the deluge, potentially burying 15 to 20 cattle. Heavy rains have forced road closures across the district, hampering rescue operations.

The situation has also deteriorated in Rudraprayag district, where a cloudburst at Badeth Dungar Tok in the Basukedar area stranded several families. Authorities launched immediate relief and evacuation efforts, moving residents to safer locations. The Alaknanda River has crossed the danger mark, inundating residential areas, while the Mandakini River is rising rapidly, evoking memories of the 2013 floods.

Infrastructure damage has been severe. The Hanuman temple is now submerged, and the motorway bridge at Lavara village, Kedarghati, has been washed away. Four houses were swept away in Basukedar, though all occupants were safely evacuated, according to District Magistrate Prateek Jain.