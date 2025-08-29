Uttarakhand: Fresh cloudbursts batter Chamoli and Rudraprayag, rescue underway
The Alaknanda River has crossed the danger mark, inundating residential areas, while the Mandakini River is rising rapidly
Severe fresh cloudbursts have wreaked havoc across Uttarakhand, leaving two people missing and numerous animals feared trapped under debris, officials reported on Friday.
In Chamoli district’s Dewal tehsil, a cloudburst struck Mopata village, injuring Vikram Singh and his wife, while Tara Singh and his wife remain missing. A cowshed collapsed under the deluge, potentially burying 15 to 20 cattle. Heavy rains have forced road closures across the district, hampering rescue operations.
The situation has also deteriorated in Rudraprayag district, where a cloudburst at Badeth Dungar Tok in the Basukedar area stranded several families. Authorities launched immediate relief and evacuation efforts, moving residents to safer locations. The Alaknanda River has crossed the danger mark, inundating residential areas, while the Mandakini River is rising rapidly, evoking memories of the 2013 floods.
Infrastructure damage has been severe. The Hanuman temple is now submerged, and the motorway bridge at Lavara village, Kedarghati, has been washed away. Four houses were swept away in Basukedar, though all occupants were safely evacuated, according to District Magistrate Prateek Jain.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took to social media to confirm that many people have been affected in Chamoli and Rudraprayag and directed the Disaster Secretary and District Magistrates to accelerate relief and rescue efforts.
Schools and anganwadi centres in Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Haridwar and Pithoragarh districts have been closed for the day. District Magistrates of Haridwar and Pithoragarh declared holidays on 29 August 2025 due to safety concerns.
Landslides have blocked the Malari National Highway in Chamoli, isolating more than a dozen villages. Authorities have deployed machinery to clear the route and restore connectivity.
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Dehradun, Nainital, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh districts, with a yellow alert for the remaining areas. Heavy rains are expected at isolated locations across the state over the next 48 hours.
Residents have been urged to remain vigilant as authorities continue to monitor river levels and carry out relief operations in affected regions.