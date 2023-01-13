Uttarakhand HC asks state govt to formulate robust plan for subsidence-hit Joshimath

The committee will submit its report to the court in a sealed envelope within two months, the bench said.



The court also directed that an order banning construction activities in the areas surrounding Joshimath be passed immediately.



Joshimath, the gateway to famous pilgrimage centres, such as Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib, and international skiing destination Auli, is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.



A total of 169 families living in the town have so far been shifted to relief centres.