Uttarakhand, India’s landslide capital

Landslides are no longer confined to the monsoon months. In the first three months of this year, Uttarakhand recorded as many as 1,000 landslides in which over 260 lives were lost. The extent of damage to homes, roads, public and private property is yet to be accurately assessed.

Indiscriminate felling of trees and unscientific cutting of hillsides to build and widen roads has taken a heavy toll. Fresh landslide zones have emerged on both sides of the Badrinath highway. Rudraprayag and Tehri have become particularly vulnerable and the very existence of Nainital, the state’s most popular tourist destination, is now threatened.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has compiled a Landslide Atlas of India, which analyses 147 districts across 17 states. All 13 districts of Uttarakhand feature in the atlas with the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority confirming that over 25 new landslide and subsidence spots were found during this year’s monsoon.

As many as 203 landslide zones have been identified in Uttarakhand, which accounts for 3,594 km of our national highways. Of these, 60 are on the Dehradun–Pithoragarh route. The Kameda landslide zone near Gauchar has remained unresolved for three years, repeatedly damaging the Badrinath Highway. Umatta, near Karnaprayag, has made a bad situation worse — while last year saw minor debris, this year’s landslides struck a much larger stretch on both sides of the bridge and stream.

Uttarkashi, the gateway to Gangotri and Yamunotri, on the banks of the Bhagirathi, has also become vulnerable. A single landslide here puts all its inhabitants at risk.