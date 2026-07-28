Uttarakhand monsoon fury: Schools shut, Char Dham pilgrims cautioned

Uttarakhand is once again in the grip of a fierce monsoon spell, with relentless showers sweeping across the Himalayan state and prompting authorities to tighten safety measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of intense rainfall, lightning and possible weather-related disruptions in the days ahead.

As dark clouds continue to gather over the mountains, the state administration has urged residents, tourists and pilgrims to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from swollen rivers, streams and vulnerable areas. With the steep Himalayan terrain already prone to landslides, officials have advised people to exercise extreme caution while travelling through hilly regions.

Authorities have asked locals and visitors to closely follow weather advisories issued by the meteorological department and district administrations, stressing that safety must remain the top priority during the period of heavy rainfall.

As a precautionary step, schools and Anganwadi centres across affected areas will remain closed on Tuesday to ensure the safety of children and staff.

The monsoon has intensified across Uttarakhand in recent days, bringing widespread rainfall to several parts of the state. The IMD has forecast heavy rain accompanied by lightning in districts including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Pauri Garhwal, with conditions expected to remain challenging in the coming hours.