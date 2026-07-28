Uttarakhand monsoon fury: Schools shut, Char Dham pilgrims cautioned
Officials have warned that prolonged rainfall could trigger landslides, rockfalls and road blockages across the mountainous landscape
Uttarakhand is once again in the grip of a fierce monsoon spell, with relentless showers sweeping across the Himalayan state and prompting authorities to tighten safety measures. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts, warning of intense rainfall, lightning and possible weather-related disruptions in the days ahead.
As dark clouds continue to gather over the mountains, the state administration has urged residents, tourists and pilgrims to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement and stay away from swollen rivers, streams and vulnerable areas. With the steep Himalayan terrain already prone to landslides, officials have advised people to exercise extreme caution while travelling through hilly regions.
Authorities have asked locals and visitors to closely follow weather advisories issued by the meteorological department and district administrations, stressing that safety must remain the top priority during the period of heavy rainfall.
As a precautionary step, schools and Anganwadi centres across affected areas will remain closed on Tuesday to ensure the safety of children and staff.
The monsoon has intensified across Uttarakhand in recent days, bringing widespread rainfall to several parts of the state. The IMD has forecast heavy rain accompanied by lightning in districts including Uttarkashi, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Tehri and Pauri Garhwal, with conditions expected to remain challenging in the coming hours.
The administration has also sounded an alert for pilgrims travelling on the revered Char Dham Yatra routes to Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri. Devotees have been advised to check weather updates before starting their journey and avoid taking risks in adverse conditions.
Officials have warned that prolonged rainfall could trigger landslides, rockfalls and road blockages across the mountainous landscape. The fragile terrain, already vulnerable during the monsoon, faces heightened risks as rain continues to pound the region.
The impact of the downpour is already visible on key routes. The Badrinath National Highway has been blocked near Kanchannala after debris fell onto the road, disrupting vehicular movement and affecting connectivity along the pilgrimage route.
In another setback, heavy rains damaged the newly constructed bridge over the Tons River at Nanda Ki Chowki in Prem Nagar, affecting traffic between Dehradun, Vikasnagar and neighbouring Himachal Pradesh.
The weather department has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several areas, including Purola, Barkot, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, Sonprayag, Tharali, the Nanda Devi region, Munsyari, Berinag, Gangolihat, Didihat, Jaspur, Rudrapur, Khatima and adjoining regions.
With rivers swelling, roads becoming vulnerable and mountain slopes showing signs of instability, authorities have urged people in risk-prone areas to remain alert and avoid venturing into unsafe locations until weather conditions improve. The state administration continues to monitor the situation closely as Uttarakhand battles another powerful monsoon episode.
With IANS inputs