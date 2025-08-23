Uttarakhand: Severe flood in Tharali, Chamoli; 2 missing

Two people went missing after heavy rain led to flooding in Tharali town of Chamoli district.

Debris deposited at the Tharali tehsil office and the surrounding houses after a rain drain gave in.

A 20-year-old woman was reportedly buried under the debris in Sagwara village after rain Friday night, Chamoli district administration said.

The other person was missing from the Chepdon market area.

A flood-like situation persists in Tunri Gadhera and the debris has reached structures near the Pindar River.