Uttarakhand to dissolve Madrasa Board as governor clears Minority Education Bill

The Madrasa Education Board in Uttarakhand will be dissolved and replaced by a unified legal framework for all minority-run educational institutions, after Governor Lt Gen. Gurmeet Singh (Retd) gave his assent to the Uttarakhand Minority Education Bill, 2025.

In a post on X, chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami confirmed the development on Monday. “With the Governor's approval, the path for this bill to become law has been paved,” he said.

The new legislation officially aims to bring greater uniformity, transparency, and oversight across educational institutions run by various minority communities. “Under this law, an authority will be established for the education system of minority communities, which will grant recognition to minority educational institutions,” Dhami explained.

“This law will certainly help make the education system in the state more transparent, accountable and quality-oriented,” the chief minister added.

According to an official statement, the Madrasa Education Board Act, 2016, and the Non-Government Arabic and Persian Madrasa Recognition Rules, 2019, will cease to be in force from 1 July 2026, once the provisions of the new law come into effect.