Uttarakhand's raging forest fires a matter of concern

The raging wildfires in Uttarakhand engulfed various forest regions with the recent loss of life of a 65-year-old woman on Sunday in AIIMS Rishikesh, where she was admitted with burn injuries.

According to information, Savitri Devi was trying to douse a forest fire that had reached her farm at a village in Pauri tehsil. As of now, five people have lost their lives in the forest fire which started more than a week ago and has now spread to several regions in the state.

However, the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has mentioned the possibility of rain from 7 May which may help extinguish the forest fires.

According to Forest Survey of India data, the state has recorded the highest number of large forest fires in the country in the last seven days since 28 April.