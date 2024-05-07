Nation

Uttarakhand's raging forest fires a matter of concern

The Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has mentioned the possibility of rain from 7 May which may help extinguish the forest fires

NH Digital

The raging wildfires in Uttarakhand engulfed various forest regions with the recent loss of life of a 65-year-old woman on Sunday in AIIMS Rishikesh, where she was admitted with burn injuries.

According to information, Savitri Devi was trying to douse a forest fire that had reached her farm at a village in Pauri tehsil. As of now, five people have lost their lives in the forest fire which started more than a week ago and has now spread to several regions in the state.

However, the Meteorological Centre in Dehradun has mentioned the possibility of rain from 7 May which may help extinguish the forest fires.

According to Forest Survey of India data, the state has recorded the highest number of large forest fires in the country in the last seven days since 28 April. 

Since 1 November, 2023, a total of 575 forest fire incidents took place in Uttarakhand
photo courtesy: Kalpana Mehra
Forest fires in Uttarakhand is attributed to a blend of natural phenomena and human activities
photo courtesy: Kalpana Mehra

Factors such as temperatures, precipitation, vegetation, and moisture levels also influence the occurrence of forest fires
photo courtesy: Kalpana Mehra
In hill areas, villagers traditionally burn forest floors to encourage new grass growth and clear land for agriculture
photo courtesy: Kalpana Mehra

