Uttarkashi: Four trekkers die on way to Sahastratal, 18 stranded

Four members of a trekking team died and 18 others got stranded on a trek to Sahastratal alpine lake, situated at an altitude of 4,100-4,400 metres in the upper Himalayan region, an official said on 5 June, Wednesday.

A 22-member trekking team was sent by Himalayan View Trekking Agency, Maneri, on 29 May on a 35-km long trek from Uttarkashi.

The team was constituted by 18 trekkers from Karnataka and one from Maharashtra, besides three local guides, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Meharban Singh Bisht said.

The team was to return by 7 June, but lost its way due to bad weather as it approached Sahastratal from the last base camp, Bisht said.

The trekking agency later found that four members of the team had died and others were stranded, the DM said.

Land and aerial rescue operations have been launched in search of the trekkers, he said.

The Indian Air Force has been requested to rescue the stranded trekkers and find the bodies of those who died during the Malla-Silla-Kushkalyan-Sahastratal trek, he said.

Arrangements have been made for rescue operations from Matli, Harsil, and other helipads, he said.