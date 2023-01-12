Uzbekistan cough syrup case: Production licence of Marion Biotech suspended, test results awaited

"The production licence of the firm remains suspended, as was ordered on December 29. Now the suspension order has been issued in writing to the firm on January 10 and has been acknowledged by the firm," Babbar told PTI.



On the status of the test results, the officer said the samples were taken by the central agencies and their results are yet to arrive.



Marion Biotech did not sell the cough syrup, 'Doc-1 Max', in India and its only export has been to Uzbekistan, Babbar had told PTI earlier and estimated that the company exported around 1 lakh syrups in 45 days.



India's central regulatory body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), has initiated a probe in connection with the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan allegedly linked to Marion Biotech.