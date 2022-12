Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharmexcil suspends Marion Biotech's membership over failure to reply

"You are further advised to investigate the reasons of the alleged Serious Adverse Events at your end and update us with your findings at the earliest to take necessary further action. Upon failure of submission of requested information by 29th Dec 2022, your Registration cum Membership Certificates (RCMC) will be suspended without any further notice," Pharmexcil said in its notice to Marion Biotech on December 28.



Marion Biotech registered with Pharmexcil as a small-scale manufacturer since 2010 and merchant exporter since 2016.



"Alleged supply of substandard medicines by the company that led to the death of 18 children has brought bad reputation to the Indian pharma industry and also likely to have an impact on the trust of international agencies on Indian pharma exports," the export body further said.